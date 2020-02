Tornado Watch issued for 11 North Alabama counties, 3 in Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 11 p.m. Wednesday for these Alabama counties:

* COLBERT

* CULLMAN

* DEKALB

* FRANKLIN

* JACKSON

* LAUDERDALE

* LAWRENCE

* LIMESTONE

* MADISON

* MARSHALL

* MORGAN

And these counties in Tennessee

* LINCOLN

* FRANKLIN

* MOORE

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and HERE on WAAYTV.com for the latest from Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna.