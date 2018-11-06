A Tornado Watch has been issued Until 6 A.M. for the whole Tennessee Valley.
A line of strong to severe storms capable of producing tornadoes will continue to movea cross the Valley. Right now there is the set-up for tornadoes but when a tornado warning is issued that means a tornado is possible at that moment or occuring.
