Tornado Warning issued for Marshall, Cullman counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for south central Marshall County and northeastern Cullman County until 10:15 a.m.

At 956 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Holly Pond, or 7 miles north of Blountsville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Marshall and northeastern Cullman Counties, including the following locations... Baileyton, Hyatt and Douglas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather.

