Tornado Warning cancelled for Madison, Jackson counties

3:52 p.m. update: Warning is cancelled

3:22 p.m. update: Morgan and Marshall counties removed from the warning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...

Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...

Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...

East central Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 400 PM CST.

* At 319 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Morgan City, or 10 miles south of Redstone

Arsenal, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross

Roads, Gurley, Woodville, Triana, Morgan City, Pleasant Groves and

Paint Rock.

Instructions:

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

Seek shelter immediately