The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties until 8 p.m.
AT 719 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR PRICEVILLE, OR 7 MILES EAST OF DECATUR, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH.
Related Content
- Tornado Warning issued for Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties
- Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Cullman counties
- Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Cullman counties
- Tornado Warning issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties
- Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties
Scroll for more content...