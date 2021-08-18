Tornado Warning issued for Limestone County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for Limestone County until 7:15 p.m.

At 647 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Athens, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The tornado will be near... Harvest around 705 PM CDT. Madison around 715 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include French Mill and Capshaw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

