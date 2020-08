UPDATE: Lawrence County has been removed from the Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Lawrence and Morgan counties until 5 p.m.

At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Brushy Lake, or 12 miles southeast of Moulton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Locations impacted include... Hartselle, Falkville, Speake, Neel, Massey and eastern Bankhead National Forest.