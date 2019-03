Tornado Warning cancelled for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

6:29 p.m. update: This warning has been cancelled

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 645 PM CST. * AT 612 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR KILLEN, OR 12 MILES NORTHEAST OF FLORENCE, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LEXINGTON, ST. FLORIAN, ANDERSON, LESTER, GREEN HILL, GOOD SPRINGS, ZIP CITY, KINGTOWN, WHITEHEAD AND MT ROZELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY HIDE THIS TORNADO. DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW! && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75