Tornado Warning issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties

Take cover now

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:37 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 7:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties until 7:30 p.m.

AT 654 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO
WAS LOCATED NEAR TRINITY, OR 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF MOULTON, MOVING
EAST AT 45 MPH.

