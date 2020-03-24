Tornado Warning issued for Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties until 7:30 p.m.
AT 654 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO
WAS LOCATED NEAR TRINITY, OR 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF MOULTON, MOVING
EAST AT 45 MPH.
