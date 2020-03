Tornado Warning cancelled for Franklin County

6:32 p.m. UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Franklin County until 7 p.m.

AT 622 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF RED BAY, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH.

DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for the latest weather information.