Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb County

NWS Huntsville (Northern Alabama)

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTY... At 631 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Crossville, or 9 miles northeast of Boaz, moving northeast at 45 mph. Damage has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Pine Ridge, Lakeview, Dog Town, Collbran and Guest. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.