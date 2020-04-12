Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory - Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Tornado Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb County

Until 7 p.m.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 6:32 PM
Updated: Apr 12, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

NWS Huntsville (Northern Alabama)
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTY... At 631 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Crossville, or 9 miles northeast of Boaz, moving northeast at 45 mph. Damage has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Pine Ridge, Lakeview, Dog Town, Collbran and Guest. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events