Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties until 8:45 p.m.
AT 757 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR GRANT, OR 13 MILES NORTH OF GUNTERSVILLE, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH.
