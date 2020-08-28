Tornado Warning cancelled for Cullman, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for northwestern Cullman County and southwestern Morgan County until 6 p.m.

At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sardis, or 13 miles southwest of Hartselle, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include... Cullman, Hartselle, Falkville, Vinemont, West Point, Lacon, Jones Chapel, Massey, Cole Springs and Battleground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.