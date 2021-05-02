Tornado Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

Tornado Warning for... South central Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama... Colbert County in northwestern Alabama...

Until midnight CDT.

At 1128 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 10 miles south of Cherokee, or 12 miles east of Tishomingo State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Cherokee, Underwood-Petersville, Posey Loop, Srygley Church, New Bethel and Oakland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.