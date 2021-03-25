Tornado Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COLBERT COUNTIES... At 300 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Red Rock, Posey Loop, Pride Landing, Srygley Church, New Bethel and Colbert Heights. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

