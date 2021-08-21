Tornado Warning issued for Colbert County

CANCELLED at 6;48 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern Colbert County until 7 p.m.

At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iuka, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Colbert County, including the following locations... Malone, Mynot, Mt Hester, Margerum, Maud and Allsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN