Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Tornado Warning issued for Colbert County

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 6:27 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 6:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

CANCELLED at 6;48 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern Colbert County until 7 p.m.

At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iuka, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Colbert County, including the following locations... Malone, Mynot, Mt Hester, Margerum, Maud and Allsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events