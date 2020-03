Tornado Warning issued for Colbert, Lawrence counties

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Colbert and Lawrence counties until 6:45 p.m.

AT 602 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED 9 MILES WEST OF LITTLEVILLE, OR 10 MILES SOUTHWEST OF TUSCUMBIA, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH.

THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...DAMAGING TORNADO.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION.

IMPACT...YOU ARE IN A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. FLYING DEBRIS MAY BE DEADLY TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DESTROYED. CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO HOMES, BUSINESSES, AND VEHICLES IS LIKELY AND COMPLETE DESTRUCTION IS POSSIBLE.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHEROKEE, RED ROCK, MALONE, POSEY LOOP, MYNOT, MT HESTER, SRYGLEY CHURCH, NEW BETHEL, CROOKED OAK, ALLSBORO, AND MAUD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPEAT, A LARGE, EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY DEADLY TORNADO IS DEVELOPING. TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE, TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY HIDE THIS TORNADO.

DO NOT WAIT TO SEE OR HEAR THE TORNADO. TAKE COVER NOW

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for the latest weather information.