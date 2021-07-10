Torii Hunter Jr. makes ridiculous catch in Trash Pandas loss

The Montgomery Biscuits got the best of the Trash Pandas Saturday, ending Rocket City's brief win streak with a 5-3 loss.

Aside from a handful of home runs, one of the game's most exciting plays came in the third inning, when Miles Mastrobuoni smacked a high drive deep into the left-field corner. Torii Hunter Jr., playing off the line, had to run across nearly all of left field, going full extension to make an unbelievable grab to take a hit away as he crashed into the wall.

The grab, in the style of his father, left him a little shaken but he was able to get up and run off the field. He'd stay in the game.

Cooper Criswell, the Double-A South wins leader, took the loss in this one. Criswell pitched into the seventh inning but got tagged for three home runs -- allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out six.

David MacKinnon and Mitch Nay each homered for Rocket City in the loss. Nay's was his 14th of the season, tying him for the league lead.