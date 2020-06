Topgolf is reopening in Huntsville on Monday.

The company said it made several changes to make sure people feel comfortable playing when they go.

It says it's following CDC guidelines, including people staying six feet apart and sanitizing areas before and after new customers arrive.

Topgolf will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday. It’s open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.