Top leaders to attend White House briefing on border

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic and Republican congressional leaders are expected to attend a briefing on border security at the White House as the government remains partially shut down and President Donald Trump asks in a tweet, "Let's make a deal?"
The shutdown began Dec. 22. Funding for Trump's pet project, a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, has been the sticking point in passing budgets.
The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST Wednesday, the day before Democrats assume control of the House.
Pelosi has said that Democrats will pass legislation to reopen government but not provide funding for a wall.
The White House is calling the Democratic plan a "non-starter," saying it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of its own citizens.
