Top leaders to attend White House briefing on border

Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border during the 12th day of partial government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 7:27 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic and Republican congressional leaders are expected to attend a briefing on border security at the White House as the government remains partially shut down and President Donald Trump asks in a tweet, "Let's make a deal?"

The shutdown began Dec. 22. Funding for Trump's pet project, a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, has been the sticking point in passing budgets.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST Wednesday, the day before Democrats assume control of the House.

Pelosi has said that Democrats will pass legislation to reopen government but not provide funding for a wall.

The White House is calling the Democratic plan a "non-starter," saying it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of its own citizens.

