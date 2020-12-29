People watched these 10 videos the most on WAAYTV.com in 2020

When it came to the videos you watched the most on WAAYTV.com in 2020, a story of hope and faith lead the way.

You also mourned a local music legend, and met a young woman fighting the pandemic

Look below to see the 10 most popular videos on our website in 2020, and take some time to revisit them. What stories do you remember most? Tell us in the comments section!

And make plans now to check in with us every day in 2021 for Coverage You Can Count On.

Happy New Year!

1. Hazel Green teenager finds new freedom during quarantine

2. Little Richard buried in Huntsville cemetery

3. Huntsville teenager diagnosed with coronavirus

4. A WAAY 31 Special Report: Coronavirus Concerns

5. Aerial footage shows damage from Jackson County boat dock fire

6. Police respond to protesters at Bridge Street

7. Surveillance footage of The Weave Zone burglary in Huntsville

8. Storm damage causes schools to detour buses

9. Deadly Jackson County boat dock fire

10. Missing Pelham teen found safe In Huntsville area