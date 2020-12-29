Top 10 stories of 2020 on WAAYTV.com

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at all the news WAAY 31 covered for you in 2020.

Like us, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that information posted to WAAYTV.com about coronavirus news, facts and guidelines were the stories you clicked on the most.

Look below to see the 10 most popular stories on our website in 2020, and take some time to revisit them. What stories do you remember most? Tell us in the comments section!

And make plans now to check in with us every day in 2021 for Coverage You Can Count On.

Happy New Year!

1. Coronavirus Facts. Read more HERE, HERE and HERE

2. Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake

3. Rock 'n’ roll icon Little Richard laid to rest in Huntsville

4. Alabama Department of Public Health says ‘outside entity’ gave it inaccurate coronavirus numbers

5. Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges teacher with 2 felonies for sexual conduct, act with student

6. Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County

7. Huntsville man charged with rape after being found with missing Pelham teenager

8. 'It (has) brought me closer to God’: Hazel Green student feels free after extended hospital stay

9. More deep cracks open on Highway 231, all lanes currently shut down

10. Huntsville, Grissom High football game postponed due to ‘racially motivated’ social media posts