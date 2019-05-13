Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Top 10 baby names of 2018 for boys, girls

The Social Security Administration has released the 10 most popular boy and girl baby names for 2018.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Social Security Administration has released the 10 most popular boy and girl baby names for 2018. If you named a child Emma or Liam in 2018, you weren’t alone. The administration doesn’t have the most popular names broken down by state yet, but in 2017 Alabama parents most loved William and Ava.

Ladies first, of course, so the Top 10 Female Names in 2018 were:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Mia

8. Amelia

9. Harper

10. Evelyn

And the Top 10 Male Names in 2018 were:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Oliver

6. Benjamin

7. Elijah

8. Lucas

9. Mason

10. Logan

Read more here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events