Top 10 baby names of 2018 for boys, girls

The Social Security Administration has released the 10 most popular boy and girl baby names for 2018. If you named a child Emma or Liam in 2018, you weren’t alone. The administration doesn’t have the most popular names broken down by state yet, but in 2017 Alabama parents most loved William and Ava.

Ladies first, of course, so the Top 10 Female Names in 2018 were:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Mia

8. Amelia

9. Harper

10. Evelyn

And the Top 10 Male Names in 2018 were:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Oliver

6. Benjamin

7. Elijah

8. Lucas

9. Mason

10. Logan

