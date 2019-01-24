Tony Award nominated musical coming to Decatur

A Tony Award nominated musical is coming to Decatur.

The Princess Theatre announced they'll have the musical "The Scottsboro Boys." The production tells the story of nine young black men from ages of 12 to 19 who were travelling by train through Scottsboro in 1931, in search of a new life.

The director and choreographer, Susan Stroman, said this is an important musical that has already been in production in the northern part of the U.S. and even in England.

“Everyone knew the names of the jurors and everyone knew the names of the reporters, but no one knew their names individually, so it was very important to us to make sure by the end of the show when you leave, you know those boys names," Stroman said Thursday.