Tonight at 6: We help a local veteran get the care he needs

On WAAY 31 News at 6, our I-Team investigation helps a Tennessee Valley veteran.

The former Army soldier wanted to take part in the Veterans Choice program and use a doctor close to home here in Huntsville.

Trouble is, there didn’t appear to be a doctor willing to participate.

See what happened next, and find out what other veterans can to do navigate Veterans Choice for health care.

Tonight at 6 on WAAY 31 News, coverage you can count on.

MORE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

* Housing market booming in Madison County