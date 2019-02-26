Clear
Tonight at 6: The struggle to obtain help from the federal government as North Alabama begins to recover from flooding

Join us for this special report from our Breken Terry

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 12:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama EMA officials are going door-to-door after recent flooding, and we tell homeowners what they need to do to try to get some help.

