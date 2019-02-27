Tonight at 6: The high cost of not having flood insurance

As some North Alabama residents have learned in recent days, living in an area not designated as part of the flood plain does not mean you are safe from flooding.
Tonight at 6, we look at why victims of flooding didn’t have flood insurance and the high price it’s now costing them.
Related Content
- $15M FEMA grant could help flooding costs
- President cancelled military parade due to high cost
- Rain clears after tonight
- Heavy rain arrives tonight
- Opry Mills Mall damaged in 2010 flood seeks more insurance money
- Chilly today, then cold tonight
- Rain changes to snow tonight
- Tax bill guts unpopular 'Obamacare' insurance mandate
- Kemper buys Birmingham-based Infinity insurance
- Car insurance rates are on the rise
Scroll for more content...