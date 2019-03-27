Tonight at 6: See what happened after a Huntsville veteran told the WAAY 31 I-Team he needed help

Wednesday at 6, we have a follow up to the WAAY 31 I-Team investigation that helped a local veteran get the medical help he needs close to home.
After our first report aired last month, the Army vet is now getting pulmonary rehab here in Huntsville instead of driving all the way to the VA Medical Center in Birmingham.
Learn how Veterans Choice is changing the former soldier’s life and what’s next for the program.
