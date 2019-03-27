Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tonight at 6: See what happened after a Huntsville veteran told the WAAY 31 I-Team he needed help

Wednesday at 6, we have a follow up to the WAAY 31 I-Team investigation that helped a local veteran get the medical help he needs close to home.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 10:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Wednesday at 6, we have a follow up to the WAAY 31 I-Team investigation that helped a local veteran get the medical help he needs close to home.

After our first report aired last month, the Army vet is now getting pulmonary rehab here in Huntsville instead of driving all the way to the VA Medical Center in Birmingham.

Learn how Veterans Choice is changing the former soldier’s life and what’s next for the program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events