Tonight at 6: Let us rescue you from tax bracket confusion

With the deadline to file income taxes getting closer, many of us are still confused about tax brackets and how they impact how much we pay.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:08 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 11:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Join us at 6 p.m. Friday as our Dan Shaffer, the son of a certified public accountant, breaks the brackets down in a way that’s easy to understand.

