With the deadline to fill income taxes getting closer, many of us are still confused about tax brackets and how they impact how much we pay.
Join us at 6 p.m. Friday as our Dan Shaffer, the son of a certified public accountant, breaks the brackets down in a way that’s easy to understand.
Related Content
- Tonight at 6: Let us rescue you from tax bracket confusion
- Toffee 'Thank You Pawty' tonight following viral rescue
- Some voters confused at the polls
- Confusion in Madison County over intersection jurisdiction
- Rain clears after tonight
- Heavy rain arrives tonight
- Documents detail confusion in police response to Parkland shooting
- Chilly today, then cold tonight
- Rain changes to snow tonight
- UPDATE: Timing Solidifying For Storm Arrival Tonight
Scroll for more content...