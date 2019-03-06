Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Tonight at 6: Huntsville trying new ways to help the mentally ill

An important issue

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Tonight at 6 p.m. on WAAY 31, State mental health budget cuts lead to an overflow of people in jail who need mental health treatment.

We tell you how Huntsville’s Mental Health Court is trying to help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events