Tonight at 4, 5 and 6: Special coverage of President Trump’s Alabama visit

Join us tonight at 4,5 and 6 p.m. as WAAY 31 news anchor Dan Shaffer brings special coverage of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to see the destruction left by tornadoes in Lee County.
WAAY 31 has been in Lee County since Monday bringing you stories from families forever changed by the disaster.
