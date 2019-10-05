Toney woman charged with murder after Limestone County deputies say she left her child in a car overnight

A mother is behind bars after the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said she left her 13-month-old baby locked inside a car overnight and into Saturday and it died.

Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, is charged with murder in the investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, Athens Police and Athens Fire responded to the intersection of Highway 251 and Highway 31 to a vehicle that contained Case, the child and the child's grandmother. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter.

Investigators determined that the baby was left in the car overnight and into the afternoon and Case and the child's grandmother were trying to take the child to the hospital.

Paramedics rushed the child to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Case left her home on East Limestone Road between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. on Friday night and had the baby buckled in a front-facing car seat. They stated that the seat was not strapped to the vehicle.

Officials said Case travelled around both Madison and Limestone county dumpster diving while the child was in the car. They said she got back home around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday and she left the child in the car and went to bed.

Deputies said Case didn't wake up until about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when the baby's grandmother came to the house to see him. They then found the baby still in the car.

Case didn't immediately go to the hospital, but instead investigators said she brought the child inside her house and put him in the shower.

The grandmother then called 911, put the child in the car along with Case and they met Athens Police at the Recreation Center at Highway 251 and Highway 31.

Officials said Case is "a known drug user and was out of jail on bond for a First-Degree Robbery Charge." A bond amount has not been set on the new murder charge.