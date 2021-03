A Toney man has died after a Tuesday motorcycle crash.

Marcus Dewayne Taylor, 50, was fatally injured when the 2002 Honda motorcycle he was operating left the road and went airborne about 4:17 p.m., said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bailey said Taylor was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Alabama 53 near Jeff Road, about three miles south of Toney.

The incident remains under investigation.