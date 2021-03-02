Toney man facing attempted murder warrant after high-speed chase from Tennessee to Limestone County

A Toney man is in custody and facing a warrant for attempted murder after law enforcement says a shooting in Giles County, TN, led to a high-speed chase that included other vehicles being hit before it ended in Limestone County.

Adam Taylor, 25, is charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving, and assault. Taylor is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center, and no bond has been set.

Taylor could be facing additional charges for possession of a firearm that was recovered from his vehicle, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies and investigators there have issued multiple warrants for Taylor pending his release from Limestone County, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment.

This all began Monday when the Giles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shots fired call on Cedar Hurst Lane about 3:36pm.

From Giles County:

Dispatch advised the shooter fled the scene in a blue Scion. Deputies made contact with the suspect vehicle at Highway 64 and Hwy 31 attempting to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop, eluding deputies northbound on Hwy 31.

The vehicle’s driver, later identified as Taylor, fled from deputies driving through fields in the area of Vertafore and Sheila Frost Drive, returning back to Hwy. 31 southbound.

The lead vehicle following Taylor reported the suspect to be driving extremely erratic tossing multiple items out of the window of his vehicle, passing vehicles in a reckless manner and reaching speeds exceeding 120 mph.

Taylor struck a vehicle, while evading police, causing minor damage on Hwy. 31 in the area of the Elkton Boat Ramp.

This accident is being investigated by the Elkton Police Department and multiple charges to follow. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was alerted and spike strips were deployed in the area of Exit 1 on Hwy. 31. Taylor swerved to miss these strips, exiting the roadway, returning back to Hwy. 31 and exiting southbound on Interstate 65.

The Alabama Highway Patrol and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit at the Alabama State line. Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that Taylor exited I-65 at MM 354, looping around and began to exit the wrong way utilizing an oncoming traffic ramp striking an elderly couple driving a Dodge Ram head on.

The couple sustained minor injuries and were transported to Limestone Athens Hospital for treatment by emergency medical services. After a brief foot chase, Limestone County Deputies placed Taylor into custody.

Investigators report one victim who sustained a single gunshot wound to the left upper thigh at the initial scene.

That victim was reported to be in stable condition and transported by the Giles County Ambulance Service to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for trauma treatment.