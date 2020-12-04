Toney home destroyed in fire

A home in Toney was destroyed by a fire that started late Thursday night.

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in 2,100 block of Grimwood Road about 11:18 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was too heavy and the structure to unstable for crews to get inside initially, said Heath B. Jones, president of Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Crews fought the fire outside for about 30 minutes before they could get inside. They were there about three hours and used about 4,500 gallons of water, Jones said.

Jones said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The home is considered a total loss, he said.

Meridianville and Bobo fire departments responded as mutual aid and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded for medical standby.

The cause of the fire currently is unknown, Jones said.