Toney first responders having hard time getting to people in need due to poorly lit addresses

Some first responders are having a hard time getting to those who need help, all because of poorly lit house addresses.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department to find out how they're trying to minimize the problem.

The fire department said if you can get something that's reflective for a house sign, it can significantly cut down on response times at night.

Heath Jones is the public information officer for the Toney Volunteer Fire Department. He said about 80 percent of their area is extremely wooded and when houses are located behind trees or the mailbox isn't lit up, it causes major issues.

"Any seconds in a delay is between life and death," Jones said. "If we can't find you then that delays the response to be able to get to you in an emergency situation."

Jones said he and his team try their best to get to you as fast as possible in emergency situations. At night, sometimes they need a little more help.

"When we get in the area, not all the time does our mapping system pinpoint exactly where we need to go," he said.

To help combat the problem, the Toney Volunteer Fire Department is selling reflective signs to help first responders find houses at night. They said the more proactive you are, the more lives you can help them save.

"If you don't have any, you can always put those on your mailboxes or if you need a sign, we have them here," Jones said.

Jones also said even if you don't have a reflective sign, you should have extra porch lights on or a light on the mailbox and along the driveway.

They are selling the signs for $20 at the Toney Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 or you can order one here.