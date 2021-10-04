Toney Volunteer Fire-Rescue investigating cause of house fire

The cause of a Monday morning house fire remains under investigation, according to Toney Volunteer Fire-Rescue.

The home in the 1,900 block of Grimwood Road in Toney is considered a total loss.

Crews responded to the first about 9:22 a.m. Monday and saw flames showing from the home’s exterior, according to a news release.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes but took hours to fully extinguish.

Bobo, Harvest, Hazel Green and Meridianville volunteer fire departments, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Madison County Commission District 4 office, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.