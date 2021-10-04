Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Toney Volunteer Fire-Rescue investigating cause of house fire

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes but took hours to fully extinguish.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The cause of a Monday morning house fire remains under investigation, according to Toney Volunteer Fire-Rescue.

The home in the 1,900 block of Grimwood Road in Toney is considered a total loss.

Crews responded to the first about 9:22 a.m. Monday and saw flames showing from the home’s exterior, according to a news release.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes but took hours to fully extinguish.

Bobo, Harvest, Hazel Green and Meridianville volunteer fire departments, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Madison County Commission District 4 office, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events