Tommy Tuberville campaign bus catches fires in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that a campaign bus for Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville caught on fire Wednesday night.

The call came in about 8:20 p.m. The vehicle was near the Hammdonville exit of Interstate 59.

The driver was the only person on board and escaped uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.

Tuberville faces former Alabama U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the July 14 runoff.

The winner will go up against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.