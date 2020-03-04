Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions look to pick up Bradley Byrne voters in U.S. Senate runoff

In just less than four weeks, voters will head back to the polls to finally pick a Republican candidate for an Alabama U.S. Senate seat.

Former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville faces former Attorney General and Sen. Jeff Sessions in a runoff after no candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary.

Both candidates know the key is winning the 25 percent of Republicans who voted for Rep. Bradley Byrne.

Byrne represents the first congressional district of Alabama, which includes 5 large counties in lower Alabama. About half of voters in those counties voted for Byrne. Here’s a look at those numbers:

The largest of the five counties is Mobile County. That’s where 52% of Republicans voted for Byrne, 22% voted for Sessions and 11% for Tuberville.

In Escambia County, Byrne won 61% of voters. Sessions took 20% and Tuberville 12%.

Washington County voted 55% in favor of Byrne. Sessions followed with 22% and Tuberville at 12%.

56% of the Republican vote went to Byrne in Baldwin County. Sessions notched 26% to Tuberville’s 12%.

Monroe County voted 49% for Byrne, 27% in favor of Sessions, and 16% for Tuberville.

Sessions is already trying to pick up Byrne's voters.

"I'd like to thank my old friend Bradley Byrne. He fought at good fight, ran a good race. He's done a lot of good for our state as our congressman. We were adversaries in this campaign, but I look forward to working with him in the future," said Sessions.

President Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate in this race yet. But Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about Sessions not winning the primary outright and coming in second to Tuberville.

He said "This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States and then doesn't have the wisdom or courage to stare down and end the phony Russia witch hunts."

He then says "Recuses himself on first day in office, and the Mueller scam begins"

Trump tweeted this in reference to Sessions recusing himself from a Department of Justice investigation into Russia.

Sessions was later forced to resign as Attorney General in November 2018.