Tommy Ray rolls with the Tide

Is college football really back if there's not a little friendly taunting going on?

"I have a co worker who's a Miami fan, I told him his time was coming, he was a little quiet yesterday," Tommy Ray, and Alabama fan, said.

Ray cannot wait for kickoff Saturday afternoon between Bama and the Canes.

It will be his 619th Alabama game in a row, and yes you heard me right.

"I got to dealing with the numbers a little bit, if the Lord allows me to see 644 games I will have seen fifty percent of Alabama football games since 1892 to now," Ray said.

So yes, he's seen Miami and Bama square off a few times.

The most memorable game, was his first, back in 1970.

"Went to a high school game that night at Milton Frank, Huntsville and Butler were playing, so I went to the game," Ray said. "I had my clothes and all packed, when the game was over I got in my car and drove to Miami, drove all night."

The drive to Atlanta is a lot quicker for ray.

But he truly will go anywhere to catch the Tide play. He said he's blessed to have seen some of the most historic games, and he'll keep going he said, as long as the Lord lets him.

"I don't know about 619 yet, not there, and I'm going to leave that in the Lord's hands, after 619, I'll talk to him about 620," Ray said.