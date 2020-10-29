Tommy Ray marks 610th Alabama game

Tommy Ray marked his 610th Alabama football game in a row Saturday. He got the royalty treatment in Neyland with these sky box seats!! He's still looking for tickets to the remainder of Alabama games, feel free to reach out to me on Facebook and Twitter @LyndenBlake if you know of tickets.
Tommy Ray is on a roll going to Tide Football games.
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 5:52 PM
