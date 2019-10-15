'Together We Can Make a Change' game is Friday at Milton Frank

If you are heading to the Jemison game this Friday as the Jags take on Albertville, bring your change to help out two little girls battling cancer.

Kinsley and Anna Reece are cancer fighters. The two girls will serve as captains Friday for the game. The match-up is in memory of Rozlyn Greene.

Jags and Aggie supporters are encouraged to donate to help fight childhood cancer. Kinsley's mom, Megan, says every bit of money raised makes a difference.

If you can't make the game, you can make a donation through PayPal by emailing megansaindorgreen@gmail.com.