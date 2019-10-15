Clear

'Together We Can Make a Change' game is Friday at Milton Frank

Jemison and Albertville are raising money for childhood cancer.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:09 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

If you are heading to the Jemison game this Friday as the Jags take on Albertville, bring your change to help out two little girls battling cancer.

Kinsley and Anna Reece are cancer fighters. The two girls will serve as captains Friday for the game. The match-up is in memory of Rozlyn Greene.

Jags and Aggie supporters are encouraged to donate to help fight childhood cancer. Kinsley's mom, Megan, says every bit of money raised makes a difference.

If you can't make the game, you can make a donation through PayPal by emailing megansaindorgreen@gmail.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events