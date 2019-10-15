If you are heading to the Jemison game this Friday as the Jags take on Albertville, bring your change to help out two little girls battling cancer.
Kinsley and Anna Reece are cancer fighters. The two girls will serve as captains Friday for the game. The match-up is in memory of Rozlyn Greene.
Jags and Aggie supporters are encouraged to donate to help fight childhood cancer. Kinsley's mom, Megan, says every bit of money raised makes a difference.
If you can't make the game, you can make a donation through PayPal by emailing megansaindorgreen@gmail.com.
Related Content
- 'Together We Can Make a Change' game is Friday at Milton Frank
- Milton Frank Stadium renovations are complete
- Cheerleaders get ready for Thursday night football at Milton Frank
- Milton McGregor, Alabama's gambling king has died
- Arizona Rep. Trent Franks resigns amid Ethics investigation
- 'Dirty jokes' revealed on mystery pages of Anne Frank's diary
- Hall of Famer, pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies at 83
- MoviePass, the game-changing ticketing service, is shutting down
- Huntsville City Schools making changes to bus routes
- Facebook makes changes in its ongoing attempt to limit misinformation
Scroll for more content...