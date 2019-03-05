Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Together For Alabama, WAAY 31 unite to help Lee County tornado victims

Here are ways you can help the victims of the Lee County tornado

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 12:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is joining with broadcasters all across the state as a part of Together for Alabama to raise funds for victims of the Lee County tornado.

Check out these ways you can help:

Salvation Army

Donate online at helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for the March 2019 Tornado Outbreak dropdown.

You also can call 800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769). Specifically say that you are calling to donate for the March 2019 Tornado Outbreak.

Red Cross

Donate for disaster relief online at www.redcross.org

You also can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). Specifically say that you are calling to donate to the Lee County tornado relief fund.

Also, you can text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to disaster relief.

Bo Bikes Bama

Donate on the website at bobikesbama.com

Check back often as we add new ways you can help.

Community Foundation of East Alabama
A "fund has been set up by the Community Foundation of East Alabama. To make donations, click here and then the "Lee County Tornado Recover Fund".
You can also call 334-744-1020
Or send an email to info@cfeastalabama.org

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events