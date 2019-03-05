Together For Alabama, WAAY 31 unite to help Lee County tornado victims

WAAY 31 is joining with broadcasters all across the state as a part of Together for Alabama to raise funds for victims of the Lee County tornado.
Check out these ways you can help:
Salvation Army
Donate online at helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for the March 2019 Tornado Outbreak dropdown.
You also can call 800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769). Specifically say that you are calling to donate for the March 2019 Tornado Outbreak.
Red Cross
Donate for disaster relief online at www.redcross.org
You also can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). Specifically say that you are calling to donate to the Lee County tornado relief fund.
Also, you can text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to disaster relief.
Bo Bikes Bama
Donate on the website at bobikesbama.com
Check back often as we add new ways you can help.
Community Foundation of East Alabama
A "fund has been set up by the Community Foundation of East Alabama. To make donations, click here and then the "Lee County Tornado Recover Fund".
You can also call 334-744-1020
Or send an email to info@cfeastalabama.org
