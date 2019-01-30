Toddler’s ‘severe’ abuse leads Limestone County Sheriff’s Office to arrest mother’s boyfriend

An Ardmore man was charged with aggravated child abuse on Tuesday after deputies responded to a residence and found a toddler with severe bruising on his back, buttocks and hand.

Chad Lynn Powers, 32, is in the Limestone County Jail on $500,000 bond, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Young said deputies received a child abuse complaint Monday and responded to a residence on Beech Fork Lane, where they found a woman and her 2-year-old son.

The toddler was suffering injuries to his back, buttocks, and hand and was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for examination and treatment. Young said investigators determined the injuries were inflicted by Powers, the woman’s boyfriend. They arrested Powers Tuesday.

Young said the incident is the most severe case of child abuse Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators have seen since they arrested Amanda Reyer and Derrick Defoe in 2015 for scalding Reyer’s two children.