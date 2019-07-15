Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Toddler in critical condition after near downing at Joe Wheeler State Park

A one-year-old almost drowned at Joe Wheeler State Park on Sunday.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 4:25 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

A one-year-old who almost drowned at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville on Sunday is on a ventilator at Huntsville Hospital.

The toddler had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is still in critical condition.

Sandee Kranz and her family are visiting Joe Wheeler State Park and told WAAY 31 they are praying for the child who almost drowned at the beach area of the park.

"It just gives me cold chills just to think of what I'd have to tell him," Kranz said. "Finding out what happened here yesterday was very frightening for me because my youngest child is four, so it really hits home."

Lauderdale County Emergency Management told WAAY 31 the call came in around 1 p.m. Sunday.

"I'm praying for them and I lift that child up and our creator will be there and take care, and it will be a testimony," Kranz said.

Kranz said things can get busy at the beach area with kids playing, but it's important to watch out for each other.

"When we're all together, we definitely keep an eye on everyone's children to make sure there is not anything that could possibly happen," she said.

State park officials say the case is still under investigation. Investigators have not released the name of the child.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events