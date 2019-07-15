Toddler in critical condition after near downing at Joe Wheeler State Park

A one-year-old who almost drowned at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville on Sunday is on a ventilator at Huntsville Hospital.

The toddler had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and is still in critical condition.

Sandee Kranz and her family are visiting Joe Wheeler State Park and told WAAY 31 they are praying for the child who almost drowned at the beach area of the park.

"It just gives me cold chills just to think of what I'd have to tell him," Kranz said. "Finding out what happened here yesterday was very frightening for me because my youngest child is four, so it really hits home."

Lauderdale County Emergency Management told WAAY 31 the call came in around 1 p.m. Sunday.

"I'm praying for them and I lift that child up and our creator will be there and take care, and it will be a testimony," Kranz said.

Kranz said things can get busy at the beach area with kids playing, but it's important to watch out for each other.

"When we're all together, we definitely keep an eye on everyone's children to make sure there is not anything that could possibly happen," she said.

State park officials say the case is still under investigation. Investigators have not released the name of the child.