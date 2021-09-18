Toddler dies in head-on collision in Gadsden

A toddler died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77. That's seven miles south of Reece City.

State troopers say a 2010 Toyota Camry crossed the median and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Both the driver of the car and the toddler were ejected. State troopers say the driver was not using a seat belt and the child was not restrained.

The driver 33-year-old Tenisha Rochae Timmons was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if any charges will emerge from the crash as state troopers investigate.