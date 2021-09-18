Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Toddler dies in head-on collision in Gadsden

State troopers say the toddler was not restrained.

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 2:47 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A toddler died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. 

It happened around 9:50 a.m.  on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77. That's seven miles south of Reece City. 

State troopers say a 2010 Toyota Camry crossed the median and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Both the driver of the car and the toddler were ejected. State troopers say the driver was not using a seat belt and the child was not restrained. 

The driver 33-year-old Tenisha Rochae Timmons was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear if any charges will emerge from the crash as state troopers investigate. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events