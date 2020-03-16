Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' will air at 12:35 a.m.
It was pre-empted by ABC News coverage of President Trump updating the nation on coronavirus efforts.
New episodes normally air weekdays at 3 p.m. on WAAY 31.
Related Content
- Today's episode of Jeopardy! to air at 12:35 a.m.
- Programming alert: Today's episode of Jeopardy! to air later tonight
- Programming alert: Tuesday's 'Jeopardy!' episode to air later this evening
- Programming alert: Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' to air later tonight
- Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy! to re-air at 12:05 a.m.
- Here's when you can watch today's episode of 'Jeopardy!' on WAAY 31
- Programming Alert: Friday's Jeopardy! will air at 12:35 a.m.
- Kristoff St. John's last "Young and the Restless" episode airs today
- Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital to air later tonight
- Programming alert: Today's episode of General Hospital to air later tonight
Scroll for more content...