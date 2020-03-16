Clear
BREAKING NEWS There are now 29 cases of coronavirus in Alabama Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Today's episode of Jeopardy! to air at 12:35 a.m.

New episodes normally air weekdays at 3 p.m. on WAAY 31.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' will air at 12:35 a.m.

It was pre-empted by ABC News coverage of President Trump updating the nation on coronavirus efforts.

New episodes normally air weekdays at 3 p.m. on WAAY 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events