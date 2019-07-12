Clear
Today marks 11 years since Jennifer Powers went missing in Madison County

Powers was reported missing by her husband in July 2008. She has been declared legally dead.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that Friday is the 11th anniversary of the disappearance of Jennifer Powers.

Investigators went digging for evidence on Granto Road, where Powers lived before she went missing, in May. Results of that excavation have not been released.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of Powers’ remains. Anyone having information is urged to contact Investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov

