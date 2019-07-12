The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that Friday is the 11th anniversary of the disappearance of Jennifer Powers.
Powers was reported missing by her husband in July 2008. She has been declared legally dead.
Investigators went digging for evidence on Granto Road, where Powers lived before she went missing, in May. Results of that excavation have not been released.
There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of Powers’ remains. Anyone having information is urged to contact Investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov
- Today marks 11 years since Jennifer Powers went missing in Madison County
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Dig for clues in Jennifer Powers’ disappearance was productive
