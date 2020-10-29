Tire shops along Highway 20 see more customers than usual after scrap metal spilled on roadway

The Alabama Department of Transportation says Highway 20 is safe for drivers again after scrap metal on the road caused dozens of flat tires Thursday morning.

The state said it believes a truck hauling scrap metal spilled some of the metal along a 30-mile stretch of highway. It put the morning commute on hold for some while others saw their busiest day in months.

WAAY 31 talked to a tire shop in Lawrence County that told her it was all hands on deck Thursday.

Highway 20 runs through Town Creek and several people there were impacted by the scrap metal spill along the road.

One tire shop there said they've seen a steady stream of customers all day.

"I rolled up around 6:50 or so and I've seen about like two cars roll up at once, and then, my dad called me and said 'hey, let's go for a tow.' I'm like 'alright,' and then, like 5 more rolled up and I was like 'alright, well, we'll do that later,'" said tire service worker Jacobi Carter.

Carter works at Gabe's 24-Hour Tire Service in Town Creek. He said the rush of people trying to get their tires fixed started before the sun came up!

Carter says most of the day's customers are dealing with flat tires from the metal debris on the road. He said fortunately, that's an easy fix.

"Well, what we usually do is we pull them out of the tires, see what's going on and stuff, and then, we just patch it up. Get done, put it back on and it's usually working great," Carter said.

The state says you should still be careful when driving along Highway 20 in Colbert, Lawrence and Morgan counties in case any pieces of metal were missed.