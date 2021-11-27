Tips to shop safely on Cyber Monday

Each year, Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days.

Adobe Analytics predicts this Cyber Monday will be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history.

There are risks with online shopping though. WAAY 31 shares some tips on how you can shop safely.

People across the country are getting ready to open their wallets and pull out their phones and laptops for Cyber Monday. One shopper told WAAY 31 that it's hard to pass up on all the candles and clothing sales from some of her favorite stores.

“You can get like two and give one to your friend or like your family member," said Mary Thomas. "With Shein, with your 85% off sale, you can get, like, sweaters for like $9.”

Thomas said she's excited about all the sales on Monday. She's looking forward to buying presents for not only her friends and family but herself too.

Thomas won't be the only person shopping on Cyber Monday.

Huntsville Police suggest planning ahead for when the packages will be delivered.

“It’s best to try to get your deliveries when you’re home, you know, because they have porch pirates apparently, or when someone’s available can pick those up pretty quickly," said Sgt. Rosalind White.

Porch Pirates are people who steal packages that were recently delivered.

According to a study done by C+R Research, 43% of people had a package stolen in 2020.

To try to prevent you from becoming a victim, Sgt. White has another suggestion.

"Maybe even pick them up from the location instead of having them delivered if you’re not going to be available," she said.

According to the BBB, additional ways to stay safe on Cyber Monday include buying items using a credit card rather than a debit card, only shopping on reliable websites, and being cautious of phishing scams saying you have a free gift waiting or there was a problem with your delivery.

Sgt. White said to throw out the shipping boxes of old packages into a dumpster rather than your trash can. She said it will help make it so criminals don't know what products you have inside.